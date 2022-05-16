INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis that left a man in critical condition.

At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1600 block of Harlan Street, a few block north of Keystone Avenue and Raymond Street.

Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers at the scene were given a description of a man who fled the scene shortly before their arrival. Police said they found a man who matched the description a few blocks away, and he took off running between houses until officers apprehended him in the 1800 block of Ausbury Street.

IMPD arrested 44-year-old John May II on an attempted murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review this case and make a decision on final charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident should call detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Brian.Lambert2@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.