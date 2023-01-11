INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a June 2022 homicide.

Detectives arrested Thomas Majors Jr., 29, in connection to the death of Gregory Ware, 28.

Police investigate shooting on Gladstone Avenue.

Ware was killed on June 27, 2022 after a shooting in the 400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue. He was found just after midnight and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on September 4.

According to a previously filed affidavit, Ware was killed when he tried to break up a fight and was shot by a “friend.”

The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit arrested Majors on a warrant for attempted murder Tuesday. He also faces preliminary charges for domestic battery and criminal confinement in a separate incident within the past week.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.