INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a June 2022 homicide.
Detectives arrested Thomas Majors Jr., 29, in connection to the death of Gregory Ware, 28.
Ware was killed on June 27, 2022 after a shooting in the 400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue. He was found just after midnight and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on September 4.
According to a previously filed affidavit, Ware was killed when he tried to break up a fight and was shot by a “friend.”
The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit arrested Majors on a warrant for attempted murder Tuesday. He also faces preliminary charges for domestic battery and criminal confinement in a separate incident within the past week.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.