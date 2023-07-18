INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Tyree Gilbert, 28, was taken into custody Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in a shooting near Shadeland Avenue and 38th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon and burglary, according to IMPD.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the block of 3700 N. Shadeland Avenue and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated on the official charges and additional information when it becomes available