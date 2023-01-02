INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a New Year’s Eve shots fired investigation after a witness stepped in to detain the suspect.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue (near 25th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue) around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday (NYE).

A witness told police they saw and heard shots being fired into the air by an adult male and then was able to detain the man before police arrived.

Responding officers found multiple casings and a firearm.

They arrested the suspect, Javion Williams, 27, for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Detectives learned Williams was on parole for a robbery out of Missouri and could not legally possess a firearm. He is also facing a a charge of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on filing charges.