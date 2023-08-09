INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police said a man was arrested in connection to his alleged role in a deadly shooting at an apartment on the city’s south side.

Osmin Martinez, 24, was arrested within hours of the homicide by IMPD on Tuesday.

Police responded to Continental Court on a report of a person shot around 3 p.m. on Aug. 8. Officers found an adult man inside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. The coroner’s office is assisting to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation allowed officers to identify Martinez as the suspect in the case with cooperation from witnesses. He was arrested and charged preliminarily with murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.