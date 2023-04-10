INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including a 17-year-old, were arrested last week in connection to a theft investigation that led to a police pursuit involving IMPD.

Police were first called to an apartment on Braeburn N. Drive near Franklin Way and E. 21st Street around 3:30 a.m. on April 6. Officers were notified of a possible theft in progress and say a community member pointed out a gray vehicle as likely being involved with the theft.

When police tried to pull the car over on E. 21st Street, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit. It was terminated when the driver crossed county lines into Hancock County.

Less than one hour later, police said the vehicle returned to Marion County and was found by IMPD. Police followed the car but did not initiate a chase. Police said the vehicle crashed into a tree, and four people inside the car ran out.

IMPD drone footage

IMPD dispatched its drones, and K-9 officers found two of the suspects hiding behind houses just west of the crashed car. A neighbor in the area of E. 12th Street and N. Post Road then called police about someone running behind their house. Drones were once again used, and police spotted a third suspect jump a fence at E. 10th Street and N. Post Road and go into a storage shed.

The fourth person in the car was never found.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tishawn Godfrey, 18-year-old Terrell Wilson and a 17-year-old male. Their preliminary charges include criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement in the vehicle, resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot and possession of a machine gun.

IMPD photo IMPD photo

According to investigators, one of the suspects dropped a backpack during the foot chase. The bag had four handguns including one with a machine gun conversion. A handgun was also found in the crashed vehicle.

Police said shell casings were found inside an apartment at the original location of the call on Braeburn. Several vehicles were also hit by gunfire.