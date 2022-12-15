INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week.

Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 100 block of N. Euclid Avenue on Dec. 8 in search of a person of interest in a non-related case. Officers ended up finding 28-year-old Corbin Rogers dead inside an unoccupied dwelling.

Police said Rogers appeared to have been shot and his death was later ruled a homicide by the Marion County coroner.

Detectives were able to identify Clark, Johnson and Miller as alleged suspects and brought them into custody with assistance from the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Investigators continue to work to determine if any other people played a role in Rogers’ murder.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Smith@Indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Booking photos of Clark, Johnson and Miller were not available at this time.