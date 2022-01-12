IMPD arrests 2 juveniles in connection to March 2021 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to a 2021 homicide.

The juveniles were arrested on Wednesday for their involvement in the death of Dusty Lawrence, 31.

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, Lawrence was found shot in the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there.

Homicide detectives said the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with further information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).