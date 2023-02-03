INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an investigation in which four guns, a Glock switch, narcotics and stolen property from a robbery were all recovered after a chase.

Donnie Fisher was arrested on Thursday for the possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a machine gun and resisting law enforcement.

According to the Indianapolis Metroplitan Police Department, on Wednesday afternoon, detectives were investigating a robbery in the 1200 block of S Harding St. where shots had been fired and a cell phone stolen. The suspect quickly fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Approximately one hour later, police engaged in a short pursuit involving a vehicle that matched the description. Upon noticing the police, the driver reportedly threw two firearms from the car onto the road.

The police then ended the pursuit to recover the guns. One of the recovered firearms was described as a Glock handgun, with a Glock switch and a high-capacity magazine that was reported stolen. IMPD continued the investigation the next day and located the vehicle parked on the 3400 block of N Ralston Ave.

Detectives, along with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, were then able to detain 28-year-old Fisher.

After being granted a search warrant, detectives recovered two more handguns — one of which was stolen — four cellphones, four grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills and approximately 20 grams of marijuana in the car. One of the recovered cell phones was stolen during the robbery at 1200 S Harding St.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.