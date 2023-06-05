INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest for reckless homicide in connection to a shooting at Lake Castleton apartments that police previously called accidental.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 7800 block of Carlton Arms Drive on May 8 on report of a shooting. At the scene, police found 19-year-old Austin Bunn shot and critically wounded.

Bunn was rushed to a hospital where he died the next day.

Police previously said that Bunn was believed to have been shot accidentally by another person.

On Monday, 21-year-old Eric Salinas was taken into custody by IMPD and charged with reckless homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bunn’s death to contact Detective Anthony Johnson of IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.