IMPD: Arrest made in overnight murder on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 57-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on Indy’s west side late Thursday night. Leon Brewer is charged with murder.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to 239 Bertha Court in reference to a person shot. Officers found an adult male on scene who EMS pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was later identified as 53-year-old Charles Ray Cole who was believed to have been mortally wounded while in the driveway of a home.

Witnesses reportedly told police a dark-colored Saturn sedan was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting. Police have not said if this vehicle was linked to Brewer.

Police said detectives detained Brewer in connection with the murder and took him in for questioning. After further investigation, Brewer was arrested. Final charging will be done by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office after the case is reviewed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475, e-mail him at Michael.McWhorter2@Indy.Gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.