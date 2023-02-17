INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred inside a food mart on the city’s near west side in early February.

Curtis Williams was arrested for murder by officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday. He also faces additional potential charges related to drug dealing and possessing a machine gun.

Booking photo of Curtis Williams

According to police, Williams was identified as the suspect in the deadly Feb. 4 shooting that occurred inside the Michigan Food Market located at 3801 W. Michigan Street.

Police originally reported being called to the food mart at 1 a.m. on report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene to find 18-year-old Kenzel Bones dead from a gunshot wound.

IMPD said during a search that led to Williams’ arrest, officers also discovered narcotics and multiple firearms including a “Glock switch,” which police said is a “machine gun conversion device” that makes a semi-automatic pistol capable of fully automatic fire.

Ray Tipton, Maurice Fowler, Giovanni McCullough and Jasmine Sisk were also arrested during the search, IMPD added. These four individuals were arrested on various drug dealing and possession charges.

Scene photo at the Michigan Food Market (provided by IMPD)

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting at Michigan Food Market is asked to contact the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.