INDIANAPOLIS– Police are actively searching for a person they believe shot and killed a man earlier this year on Indy’s east side.

Just after midnight in late June, inside a home on north Gladstone, 28-year-old Gregory Ware was shot and rushed to the hospital.

Police on scene that night admitted the case was hampered initially by differing accounts of what happened.

“There’s conflicting stories from witnesses at this point, but we are waiting for detectives to arrive,” said then IMPD commander Kerry Buckner in June 2022.

According to this affidavit, detectives eventually learned that the victim tried to break up a fight between two women when he was allegedly shot by his friend.

Court records claim after being taken to Methodist the victim told police from his hospital bed that he was shot by his best friend.

Doctors at Methodist say Ware was paralyzed from the waist down and suffered liver damage, but he did help police identify the suspect.

Two months after the shooting, the 28-year-old was released from the hospital before passing away from his injuries in September.

More than 4 months later an arrest warrant remains in place for that suspect.

Even though the shooting took place in June, just last week the coroner’s office ruled the incident a homicide. That made it 1 of 31 homicides for the month of October.

Speaking this week about those numbers, police insisted cases like this are only preventable if the public learns to settle their personal conflicts peacefully.

“We need help from the community. The community has to reform itself and stop solving issues with a gun,” said IMPD assistant chief Chris Bailey. “You have to work with us if we’re going to solve this. The police department is not going to solve this alone.”

Court records show the suspect in this case, who police have asked us not to identify, was charged with attempted murder in July.

Prosecutors expect that charge could be amended to murder.

The suspect also has a second warrant that dates back to August 2021 for a probation violation in a domestic battery case.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact detective Ron Clayton at the IMPD aggravated assault office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at ronald.clayton@indy.gov.