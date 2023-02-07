INDIANAPOLIS — A 29-year-old is accused of murder in connection to a double shooting from November that left a man dead and a woman injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Tony Miller Jr. was arrested four days after the November double shooting for possession of a handgun by a felon.

Booking photo of Tony Miller Jr.

Police originally reported being called to the 9000 block of E. 38th Place on Nov. 18, 2022, on report of a person shot. Police arrived and located both a man and a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old William Wilson, ended up succumbing to his injuries and dying on Nov. 20 while the woman was treated and eventually released from the hospital.

While IMPD initially held Miller on a gun charge, investigators gathered further evidence to link him to the shooting. Miller was incarcerated at the Marion County Justice Center when detectives served a warrant to him in January accusing him of murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the shooting death of William Wilson to contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.