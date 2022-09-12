INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old was shot Sunday night during a spree of violence in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to IU Methodist Hospital at about 11:45 p.m. for a 4-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound.

Police have not provided further information on the child’s injury or what led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred within a five-hour period overnight that saw three people killed and two others injured in separate shootings across the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.