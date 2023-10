INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating after 3 people were found shot on the city’s northwest side.

Shooting scene Northwest Blvd on Oct. 11, 2023

IMPD said one person was found in critical condition.

The call came out just after 10:30 a.m. and IMPD was called to the 8500 block of Northwest Blvd near West 86th Street.

Public information officers are responding to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update as we learn more.