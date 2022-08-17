INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations.

Man shot while walking on southwest side

It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.

The man in this shooting was last said to be stable.

Woman hurt in home invasion; Suspect may have been ex

Around 1:45 a.m., IMPD learned of a possible shooting in the 5700 block of E. 21st Street (near 21st and Arlington Avenue).

A woman had been hurt after a round was fired inside a home in the area, but police say it’s not clear if she was actually shot.

“She might have been injured from the round hitting the floor and tile coming up,” explained IMPD Nightwatch Captain Don Weilhammer.

Investigators believe she was the victim of a home invasion. The woman told police the suspect was an ex-boyfriend.

“We believe this was a targeted incident because it involves someone she knew. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Ronald Clayton at 317-327-3475,” said Weilhammer. “Or if they wish to remain anonymous, [call] Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.”

Male shot on Centennial Street

The final incident happened around 4:05 a.m. Police say a male was found in the 1100 block of N. Centennial Street.

Police say the man was stable and did not give further information.

There was also a double shooting Tuesday night on the northwest side. Two men were hurt after they were shot in a garage on Aylesford Lane.