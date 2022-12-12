INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months.

Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges.

According to police, Thompson and Brooks are accused of robbing four banks in October. Three of the robberies were committed over a span of only two days.

IMPD robbery detectives worked with FBI agents to investigate the October robberies and eventually developed two possible suspects in November, according to police.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Thompson and Brooks are accused of striking again, however, and robbing a Chase Bank located in the 4700 block of E. 10th Street. Police were able to located the suspect’s vehicle, however, in the 2500 block of LaSalle Street and both Thompson and Brooks were taken into custody.

Four of the five banks Thompon and Brooks are accused of robbing are Chase Banks. Locations ranged from the city’s north side to the south and east sides.

Booking photos of Thompson and Brooks were not available at this time.