INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a west side gas station, and investigators have reason to believe it was over a narcotics transaction.

IMPD was called to a McClure gas station at 4545 Rockville Road just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Two male teenagers were found at the scene, but police believe the shooting happened a few miles away at the Speedway gas station at Girls School Road and Rockville Road.

The teens were taken to a hospital and were last said to be stable.

IMPD on scene at Speedway where shooting occurred.

IMPD on scene at McClure station where victims were found.

Police believe a drug deal and robbery may have led to the shooting.

“According to a relative I spoke to on the scene, it appeared that the two young boys were involved in some sort of narcotics transaction when somebody probably robbed them of whatever they had,” said IMPD Nighwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

Police have not disclosed any information about a possible suspect.