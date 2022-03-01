INDIANAPOLIS — Two sisters have been arrested in the murder of a woman who was shot and killed last week at a shopping center on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Arieal Smith, 23, was arrested for murder, and her sister, 27-year-old Ebonie Parks, was arrested for assisting a criminal, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road. Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Secoyia Williams with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

IMPD said investigators believe there was a disturbance prior to the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a decision on final charges.