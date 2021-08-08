IMPD: Child and man shot on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people — including a child — are seriously injured after a shooting on Indianapolis’ near northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2600 block of North Harding Street.

Officers arrived to find a man in the street and a child in a vehicle who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. IMPD later described their condition as “stable.”

Police say preliminary information leads them to believe a vehicle drove by and opened fire.

Vehicle parked on Roache St. damaged by what appears to be gunfire. You can see one hole in the drivers window and another above the front tire. The crime scene was expanded further down N. Harding as even more shell casings have been found. pic.twitter.com/gPuGZFZL2P — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) August 8, 2021

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

IMPD is encouraging anyone with information on this shooting to come forward.

You can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477.