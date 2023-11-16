INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 7:20 p.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of N. Emerson Avenue on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near the intersection of Emerson and E. 32nd Street, IMPD officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, IMPD said, was pronounced dead on scene. The other person is listed in critical condition.

IMPD said that Night Watch crews are responding. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.