IMPD: 2-month-old boy’s death deemed a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy determined to have died by homicide.

Avon police were first called to IU West Hospital on Monday, August 30, for a report of an injured 2-month-old. IMPD became involved when it was determined the injuries happened in their jurisdiction.

The child died at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Child abuse detectives began an investigation and determined the boy’s death was a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Kevin Kinder at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317.327.3330 or e-mail him at Kevin.Kinder@indy.gov.