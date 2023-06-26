INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are under arrest and accused of taking part in a series of home invasions and street robberies that spanned from late May until late June, even going as far as stealing a piggy bank full of change.

Antonio Haynes, 20, and Amari Evans, 25, were both arrested on Thursday after police caught them in the area of an attempted robbery. Investigators then tied the pair to a half dozen robberies and home invasions that occurred on Indy’s east side.

Antonio Haynes | IMPD Amari Evans | IMPD

According to police, the first robbery the pair is accused of taking part in occurred on May 30 on South Catherwood Avenue. The victim reported that two men stole a 9mm handgun.

On the same day, Haynes and Evans are accused of an armed stickup in the 7000 block of E. 34th Street. Two victims told police the pair stole a phone, a wallet, and a handbag along with money.

Police reports show that the men are then accused of taking part in a home invasion on June 7 in the 4600 block of N. Bolton Avenue.

Multiple victims told police the men broke into the home — armed with a handgun — and stole an iPhone, $1,600 and even a “Coke bottle shaped” piggy bank full of change.

The pair are accused of taking part in two more home invasions on June 13 and June 14.

One took place on E. 24th Street with the victim reporting a damaged kitchen window, armed intruders, and a pair of stolen Nike shoes.

The other, which occurred on N. Vinewood Avenue, ended with victims reporting stolen wallets, phones, cash and identification.

Investigators said police picked up the pair’s trail after the 24th Street home invasion on June 13. Using various techniques, investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle as a blue Jeep Liberty.

On Thursday, June 22, police were responding to the 5300 block of Ruskin Place West on a delayed attempted robbery report. Officers spotted the jeep in the 5000 block of W. 36th Terrace. Officers then spotted Haynes and Evans on foot in the vicinity of the attempted robbery.

After a brief foot chase, both were taken into custody. A handgun was also recovered, police said.

Investigators then began to tie the pair to numerous other robberies.

In total, investigators accused Haynes and Evans of taking part in three street robberies and three home invasions.

Criminal charges will be decided by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.