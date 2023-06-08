INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms that two officers were injured during a pursuit Thursday evening on the northeast side of Indy.

According to IMPD, two officers that were in one police vehicle were injured while in pursuit of a suspect wanted for rape, battery and strangulation. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. this evening on Shadeland Avenue just north of Fall Creek Road.

IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook confirmed around 9 p.m. that both officers were taken to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition. The two officers involved were a probationary officer and a training officer, Cook said.

The crash occurred after a civilian vehicle swerved in front of the IMPD car, Cook said. The IMPD officer driving was able to swerve and avoid a collision with the uninvolved vehicle, but then went off the roadway and crashed, causing the officer’s injuries.

The suspect being chased, Sgt. Cook said, was later apprehended.

No other information was immediately provided. FOX59/CBS4 is looking to confirm more information.