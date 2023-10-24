INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are behind bars have been accused of murder following a pair of unrelated shootings Monday night on the opposite sides of Indianapolis.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment complex on the west side and found one man shot to death outside.

An hour later police were called to a neighborhood on the far east side where police believe an argument ended in gunfire.

Although the two cases aren’t connected, police say they do share a common message.

Following a family disturbance at an apartment complex on West Ray Street, police believe 22-year-old Larenzo Johnson shot and killed his sibling.

An hour later, a woman was found shot to death inside a car in a neighborhood near 30th and Mitthoefer.

Police claim her accused killer, 61-year-old Rodregus Morgan stayed on scene and spoke to officers before being arrested for murder.

Police say the two cases once again illustrate that resorting to violence to solve disputes can have tragic consequences.

“We can’t say it enough. Picking up a weapon and causing harm to another person is not the answer,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

According to an affidavit, Johnson admitted he murdered his older brother because he feared the victim was going to hurt their mother during argument. Johnson confessed he made a mistake and should’ve used his hands or just walked away.

At the same time, court records also claim a witness helped police identify Morgan as the person who killed the mother of his children, Tracy Harmon, following another argument.

Police thanked the community for helping them solve that case.

“We work with our community and assistance from the community leads to arrests,” said Burris.