INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side.

Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee.

The 17-year-old was arrested on counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, battery with injury and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

If the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charges him as an adult, police say his name would likely be released.