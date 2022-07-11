INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Larry W. Cagg that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to previous reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Kappes Street on Indy’s near southwest side at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. On scene, officers reported finding Cagg in the alley with gunshot wounds.

Cagg was originally reported in critical condition but ended up being pronounced dead on scene shortly after police arrival.

Preliminary information led detectives to believe that Cagg and the 17-year-old suspect were known to each other and the shooting was the result of a disturbance, according to IMPD. Hours after the fatal shooting, police were able to identify and arrest the 17-year-old on a preliminary charge of murder. IMPD thanked community cooperation for assisting in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information about the murder of Larry Cagg is still asked to contact IMPD Detective Brian Lambert at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Brian.Lambert2@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Due to being a juvenile, the identity and a booking photo of the 17-year-old suspect have been withheld at this time.