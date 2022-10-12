The shooting scene at a west side Kroger where a person was critically injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured after being shot in a Kroger parking lot on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5100 block of W. Washington Street at around 6:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Once officers arrived on scene, however, no victim was located.

Police said shortly afterward officers received information that the victim drove themselves to IU Health West Hospital in Hendricks County. IMPD said the victim told officers they were shot in the parking lot of the Kroger, however, located on Washington Street near Lynhurst Drive.

The victim is said to be in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

At this time, police haven’t released any further information as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.