INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a shooting on the north side of the city.

IMPD said officers responded to 4300 block of N. Keystone Ave. on a report of a person shot around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived and found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.