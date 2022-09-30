INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead, and two other people are injured after a shooting inside barber shop on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said an officer was patrolling the area of East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue when he noticed two people fleeing. The officer briefly chased after them on foot before detaining them. During the chase, police received a call regarding a shooting at Champz Barber Shop, located just west of Bosart Avenue at 4615 East 10th Street.

Police said inside the barber shop, officers found a man dead and a woman injured. IMPD said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another man who had fled from the barber shop was found injured at the Chase Bank cross the street, police added.

IMPD noted that a portion of 10th Street near Bosart Avenue will be closed for a “significant amount of time” and asked the public to avoid the area.

IMPD chaplains and the department’s deputy chief of criminal investigations are on scene here in the area of Bosart & 10th pic.twitter.com/4E1JnaaajD — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) September 30, 2022

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.