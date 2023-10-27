INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they have responded to a reported deadly shooting on the near northeast side of the city.

IMPD said the scene of the shooting was near the intersection of East 28th Street and Station Street. Officials added that they found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

EMS personnel pronounced an adult male dead on scene. IMPD reported that the other victim, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

IMPD’s homicide detectives have launched an investigation at the scene of the crime. Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Hiatt via email at Daniel.Hiatt@indy.gov. Detective Hiatt can also be reached by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475.

Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

This story will be updated when more information is available.