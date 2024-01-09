INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a 52-year-old man has been arrested in Michigan in relation to a 2022 homicide investigation on the far east side of Indianapolis.

According to a post on IMPD’s Facebook page, the United States Marshals Service, working with IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives, located Charles Robinson in Saginaw, Michigan, on Tuesday where he was taken into custody. Robinson was charged with murder and robbery.

IMPD responded to the 1200 block of Redbrook Court in the early morning of Aug. 21, 2022, on reports of a person “down.” According to previous reports, officers located a man, later identified as 52-year-old Gene White Jr., with injuries consistent with a stab wound(s) outside of a vehicle. White was later pronounced dead.

After an investigation, officials later identified Robinson as the suspect in the incident. On Dec. 18, 2023, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed an arrest warrant for Robinson on charges of murder and robbery.