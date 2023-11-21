MONTICELLO, Ind. — A Springfield, Illinois man has been sentenced after a police pursuit ended in a double-fatal crash in White County in 2021.

According to documents filed on Monday in White County, Joshua Brown was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Level 3 felony.

Investigators at the time said officers with the White County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of a vehicle driven by Brown, traveling westbound on State Road 18 into Brookston.

According to previous reports, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, hit a tree and came to rest against an abandoned house. Brown attempted to flee from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended.

Officials said at the time that the crashed vehicle was occupied by three adults, one juvenile, one toddler and an infant. Two were killed in the crash, including 21-year-old Jaliyah Johnson of Country Club Hills, Illinois and 4-month-old Jeremiah Brown of Country Club Hills, Illinois.

Joshua Brown’s sentencing order states that he was sentenced to nine years for each respective count of resisting law enforcement. Officials said he will serve 14 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and the final four years of the sentence will be a suspended sentence.