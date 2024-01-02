INDIANAPOLIS – An Indy woman was charged after police said she shot into a vehicle with two children inside, following a road rage altercation with the driver.

Records showed 31-year-old Kiara Whitney was charged with criminal recklessness, shooting a firearm into a building, Level 5 felony and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony.

According to Indianapolis metro police, on Nov. 17, 2023, around 11 a.m., officers were called to a McDonald’s on the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road for shots fired.

IMPD said the passenger told police her uncle was driving a Dodge SUV when he nearly crashed into another car because the woman driving, later identified as Whitney was “on her phone.”

After the collision was avoided and the man tried to pass the vehicle, the woman said Whitney flipped them off and rolled down her window.

Whitney then reportedly got into an argument with the woman’s uncle before firing two shots while they were sitting at the intersection of 30th Street and North Post Road. She said Whitney yelled, “I don’t give a [expletive] about them kids. I’ll blow their head off.”

The woman’s nieces were both in the back seat.

Court documents said both children were struck by sharded glass but there were no cuts or injuries to either party. The uncle or woman didn’t sustain injuries either.

During a later interview with the uncle, he confirmed that he attempted to pass a Chevy Traverse after seeing the woman driving [Whitney] on her phone.

He said Whitney then flipped him off and rolled down her window.

After he yelled “d*mn,” Whitney then began yelling it was “too early for this.” The man also said Whitney yelled that she “did not give an [expletive] about the kids.”

After the verbal exchange, Whitney then pointed a firearm at the man’s vehicle and opened fire.

In a later statement, the victim said after making sure the kids were okay, he followed the car to get the license plate number for the woman. Whitney then reportedly said, “I should have shot one of your kids in the f*cking head.”

Investigators then worked to track the shooter by utilizing BMV and work records.

Detectives said after showing a photo lineup, one of the victims was able to positively identify Whitney as the suspect. She was the registered owner of the Chevy Traverse.

A jury trial was scheduled in the case for Feb. 28 at 8:30 a.m.