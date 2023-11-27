MUNCIE, Ind. — A 42-year-old New Castle man was arrested earlier this month after he attempted to steal a dump truck from Ball State University.

According to court documents filed on Monday in Delaware County, 42-year-old Ryan Riggs was charged with one count of auto theft, a Level 5 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

On Wednesday, Ball State University officers were dispatched to the university’s garage in reference to an attempted vehicle theft. Two university employees were fueling up their vehicles at the fuel pumps on the northwest side of the building when they saw a man, later identified as Riggs, look into several university vehicles.

The documents said Riggs reportedly entered the dump truck. The employees drove their vehicle toward the dump truck, blocking it from going forward. Riggs then reportedly exited the vehicle and the employees asked Riggs what he was doing.

In response to the employees, Riggs reportedly said “I planned on stealing that,” in reference to the dump truck. Footage from an area business allegedly showed Riggs walking up to several vehicles, spending several seconds next to them before moving on.

On Friday, officers with the Muncie Police Department were able to identify the man as Riggs based on the video from area businesses. Officials said Riggs was arrested on Wednesday on unrelated charges and had since been released from the Delaware County Jail.

Later on Friday morning, law enforcement tracked Riggs down. Officials said Riggs had on the same clothes he was wearing in the video of when the attempted theft occurred. Riggs was taken into custody and was taken to the Delaware County Jail.