ANDERSON, Ind. – Police said two men have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to a murder investigation from last month.

On July 16, Muncie police conducted a traffic stop at McGalliard Road and Elgin Street where they found suspect, Roger Rodriguez, Jr. He was taken into custody and placed in the Madison County Jail. On Thursday, the second suspect, Demarcus S. Davis was found by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi.

Davis was taken into police custody and will be ultimately placed in the Madison County Jail.

Court documents, filed last Friday, detailed that police responded to the home in response to the homeowner “locating a body” inside the residence on West 13th Street in Anderson around 10:30 p.m. on June 27. The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Timothy E. Kates.

Officers said the man had sustained about two to three gunshot wounds to the torso. They detailed there was also broken glass and that the way the body was found would indicate that some type of “altercation” happened before the shooting.

Investigators were later able to speak with the woman who owned the home who explained she didn’t know the man lying dead in her home and when they found him, the body was “cold” to the touch.

The woman was later found to be the cousin of Rodriguez after a search warrant of the home was granted. Officers found clothing, mail and personal belongings in an upstairs bedroom. She told police that she had last seen Rodriguez on June 26.

The probable cause stated that detectives were able to conduct interviews with several individuals connected to Rodriguez, including the mother of two of his kids. According to her statement, she had dropped Rodriguez off the home on June 27 within hours of the deadly shooting.

Police were able to secure phone records and surveillance video footage to help piece together the case against Rodriguez.

After reviewing the footage of the West 13th Street home, investigators said they saw two unidentified men and Roger Rodriguez sitting outside the porch and “two large stacks of money on the table.”

A later clip showed Kates’ car pull up in front of the house. One of the men went inside, “holding his hand to his waistband” as if he was securing a handgun. The other man remained on the porch. Roger Rodriguez was the only other person inside with Kates.

Court documents stated moments later the man on the porch jumped up “as if he were startled” and walked into the yard. Another man in the house, later identified by police as Demarcus Davis, fled in a car and Roger Rodriguez was seen coming out the front door with cash, placing it into his pocket.

Roger Rodriguez was later seen drinking a beer and talking on his cell phone until he placed “stacks of money into a bag.”

Davis had active felony warrants for failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.

Timeline of events detailed by probable cause on June 27:

7:03 p.m. – Kates arrives

7:24 p.m. – White Cadillac arrives and parked in the street

7:29 p.m. – Davis on the porch with Kates, Rodriguez and other man later identified as Mr. Derrick

7:35 p.m. – Davis goes back to Cadillac and returns holding pants

7:35:11 p.m. – Shots fired out of window

7:35:42 p.m. – Davis is seen walking out and putting gun in his back right pocket with money in a front pocket, Rodriguez follows with money in his hands, putting into his pants

7:37 p.m. – Rodrigez was calling someone

8:22 p.m. – Rodriguez was taking money and property off table

8:23 p.m. – Rodriguez was going through Kates’ car

8:25:52 – Rodriguez was wiping off door handles of Kates’ car

8:40 p.m. – Rodriguez was in Kates’ trunk, walks off (not seen again)

10:08 p.m. – Rodriguez’s cousin saw the body in the living room

A neighbor spoke with police claiming he spoke to Rodriguez that night after the shooting, which was backed by surveillance footage. He said he asked Rodriguez “Is everything good?” Rodriguez gave him the thumbs up but after the neighbor asked a second time, Rodriguez responded saying “I got to get the f*** outta here.”

The neighbor added that he dropped Rodriguez off at a nearby street.

Investigators also spoke with Mr. Derrick who confirmed much of what police saw on video but added that he came to the house to play dominoes and cards. He said didn’t know anyone else at the home besides Rodriguez.

When asked, Mr. Derrick stated that there was no indication of bad blood between Rodriguez and Kates.

He added that he feared retaliation after he heard the gunshots and that as soon as the man (Davis) left, he fled the scene. Rodriguez asked him to stay, but Mr. Derrick said he didn’t want any part of what happened and left.

Police found Rodriguez on July 17 after pinging a cell phone he was using that led them to a home in Muncie. When speaking with the homeowner there, police say the woman claimed Rodriguez had been staying with her daughter for about a week and a half. She added he wasn’t allowed in the house and said his name was “Nado”.

The daughter and Rodriguez reportedly met in Fort Wayne.

After a search of the home, police found red shorts that looked like the ones worn by Rodriguez at the time of the shooting in the dryer. No weapons were found but a small amount of marijuana and a safe were collected.

Police say the woman Rodriguez was staying with was released from police but could be charged later with assisting a criminal, Level 5 Felony.

Court documents stated Rodriguez was charged with murder and robbery, Level 1 Felony.

He was also served another active warrant in a separate case for unlawful possession of a firearm, Level 4 Felony, intimidation, Level 5 Felony, two counts of neglect of a dependent, Level 6 Felony and criminal recklessness, Level 6 Felony.

The murder case has a status hearing set at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Davis’ official charges have yet to be announced and filed.