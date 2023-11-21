COLUMBUS, Ind. – Court documents revealed further details after a Kentucky man reportedly stashed a “pipe bomb” in his work truck.

On Nov. 13 just before noon, the Columbus Police Department responded to the 700 block of 13th Street on a complaint of a dangerous device being located.

Pipe bomb pictured from incident on Nov. 13, 2023

Bomb squad team pictured from incident on Nov. 13, 2023

A man reported that he was in his work truck when another man, later identified as 32-year-old Jorden Perry, asked him to drive showing a handgun and pipe bomb in the truck.

The probable cause stated Perry told the man “I always wanted to blow something up” and “I might take it to a field and blow it up there.”

Police said they were able to confirm the truck was owned by a company in Columbus. Officers also found the pipe bomb in the truck after utilizing GPS tracking.

Perry told investigators that he worked as a lineman for the Davey Resource Group. He said that he did not make the bomb and claimed that a friend of his cousin gave him the device while he was in Kentucky over the weekend.

Investigators said Perry then claimed that an unknown guy came over while he was near his work truck and gave him the explosive device.

Perry stated he then threw the bomb into the truck with his “work stuff.”

Booking photo of Jorden L. Perry

During the interview with investigators, Perry mumbled, “I’m probably gonna get a felony over this.”

He claimed that there was probably “black powder” in the bomb and that some random guy gave him the device for free because he “had it for a long time.”

Perry added, “I f**ked up.”

Investigators said Perry then proceeded to admit that the bomb was his and that he had put it in the bed of the truck. He claimed “I was gonna get rid of it after” and that he didn’t know it was illegal to have them.

Perry was charged with transporting a destructive device and possession of a destructive device, both Level 5 felonies and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 20.