INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of I-70 westbound are closed near the North Split after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a concrete truck sent two to the hospital.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. and led to all lanes of westbound traffic being closed on I-70 near the Rural and Keystone exits.

Traffic is backed up to a standstill as a result of the crash, stretching back as far as Sherman Avenue.

INDOT said traffic could be affected for the next four hours.

State police said two people were transported to a hospital from the crash scene. Police did not know the severity of their injuries.

Crash on I-70 WB just east of the North Split on Nov. 11, 2023. (INDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.