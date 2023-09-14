MUNCIE, Ind. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that a hung jury resulted in the mistrial of a Muncie police officer excessive force and obstruction case, Thursday.

Corey Posey, who remains on administrative leave with the police department was facing trial after a March 2020 indictment alleged former Muncie Officer Chase Winkle used unnecessary aggression against people in custody and then worked with other officers to cover it up.

Winkle was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Aug. 31 after he pleaded guilty to 11 counts related to excessive force and obstruction of justice.

Another former officer, Jeremy Gibson, was sentenced to 14 months in prison during a hearing in August. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts related to excessive force and obstruction of justice.

Previously, two other ex-officers—Joseph Krejsa and Dalton Kurtz—were sentenced to federal prison in the case.

Posey was due this month in court after his original trial ended in a mistrial. The attorney’s office confirmed that the second trial ended after the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.

The U.S. attorney said they will be trying Posey again at a later date determined by the court.

Back in July, Posey was placed on GPS monitoring, house arrest and forbidden from drinking alcohol after being accused of driving drunk in Kokomo. The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged him with two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.