INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a horse on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Dashin Kitty was left outside as normal on June 6 in the 5700 block of West Southport Road.

The 20-year-old American Quarter Horse mare was found the next morning (June 7). Police said it appeared the horse had been shot between the eyes.

Dashin Kitty has been helping children learn to ride horses since 2008. Police are looking for any information leading them to the person who shot her.

They’re also warning area horse owners to take precautions and secure their animals inside overnight if possible.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).