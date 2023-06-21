GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Grant County are conducting a homicide investigation.

Grant County sheriff’s deputies received a call just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday regarding an unconscious person in the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue. They arrived to find a man dead on the property.

Detectives and responding deputies found evidence at the scene consistent with a homicide. However, investigators were still waiting on autopsy results for the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s department was withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of family.

Records from the Grant County Jail show a man is being held on a murder charge, although the sheriff’s department hasn’t announced an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477 (TIPS) or Det. Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765) 662-9864 Ext 4214.