INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday inside a car on Indy’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the 6400 block of Jaguar Place in reference to a death investigation. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside a car that appeared to have injuries consistent with trauma, police said.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived soon after and pronounced the man dead, according to IMPD. Homicide detectives also responded to the scene to begin a homicide investigation, police said, but they do not believe there is an active threat to the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling (317) 327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.