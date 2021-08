INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on the east side.

According to investigators, a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of E. 21st and Shadeland Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

The only information about the victim so far is that he was an adult male.

It’s unknown what type of vehicle hit him or if he was crossing the street when he was hit.