HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals in relation to a reported arson at an apartment complex earlier this month.

According to a post on social media from the office, the investigation division of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help identifying the individuals seen in the below photos:

The individuals are wanted for questioning in relation to a fire that was found to have been intentionally set at the Linden Square Apartments on Jan. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (317) 745-4043. The post said that they are asked to reference Case HP24-0172. Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477), (800) 922-TIPS (8477) or on the Crime Stoppers website.