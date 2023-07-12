Editor’s Note: The sentencing length was previously reported incorrectly.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County man was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison on June 29 after he pleaded guilty to molesting two girls, aged eight and six.

Court documents show Jerald Crooke was sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to two counts of child molestation. He has a jail credit of 408 days.

The county sheriff’s department said they learned about the allegations after the girls told a Department of Child Services worker about the abuse. One girl claimed Crooke would assault her while calling it “special time.” She would tell him “no” but he wouldn’t stop.

The probable cause goes into more depth, detailing that Crooke abused the girls when one was six years old and attending kindergarten. The other girl told investigators she saw Crooke abuse the first girl on four separate occasions.

During an interview in 2022, Crooke admitted to sexually abusing both children. When asked how old they were, he said it was two years prior making them six and four years old.

Before taking Crooke to jail, court documents stated he asked to call his mother. He called her and told her that he was being arrested, saying “just know it’s true and I did do it.”

Crooke will serve just over 48 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC).