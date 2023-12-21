GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thieves forced their way into the office of a Greenwood gun store early Thursday morning and absconded with several firearms and firearm accessories.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary took place at approximately 2:13 a.m. at US Defense Solutions located in the 5300 block of Mount Pleasant North Street in Greenwood.

The gun store posted about the burglary on Facebook stating that while thieves did break into the business, the burglars did not gain access to the store itself. The thieves instead were able to make entry into the office of the gun store where several firearms were stolen from the owner’s personal collection.

Firearms stolen reportedly include 50 caliber weapons and fully automatic weapons, according to US Defense Solutions. Accessories including night vision, thermal and suppressors were also nabbed during the burglary.

“No customer firearms or accessories were touched thanks to our security of the store,” the gun store wrote.

“There is a lot of damage to our store and Laser Engraving laser,” the store added.

The sheriff’s department is asking for anyone with surveillance video who lives in the area of US Defense Solutions to check their footage between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Dec. 21 to see if any street activity including vehicles or persons were captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email to CrimeTips@Johnsoncountysheriff.com.