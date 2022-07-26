INDIANAPOLIS — A grieving mother is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for killing her son over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s northeast side.

34-year-old Jonathan Fahey was walking early Saturday morning along North Shadeland Avenue when a driver hit him and fled the scene. Fahey was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

“The pain that I have as a mom to lose my only son,” said Dawn Cordero. “It takes my breath.”

Dawn recalled her son Jonathan Fahey’s love of computers, gaming, his scooter, but most of all his outgoing personality.

“Like me, he was a people person,” Cordero said. “Everywhere he went he lit up the room.”

Family approved photo of Jonathan Fahey

Fahey’s fatal hit-and-run case reflects a disturbing trend that local police are trying to combat on the roads. The crash was the first of three fatal hit-and-runs the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated over the weekend.

“You know, these are people. This is a face. It’s not just a fatality,” Cordero said. “This is somebody’s son or daughter.”

Just hours after Fahey died, 28-year-old Mary Adame was killed after being run over on Chester Avenue and IMPD is still investigating whether or not it was intentional. The next morning on Sunday, a man was killed in another hit-and-run on East 56th Street.

As of right now, it’s not clear what led to the fatal crash that claimed Fahey’s life and police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle. However, Cordero said she urges anyone who knows what happened to speak up.

“It’s just caused devastating pain,” she said. “Please do the right thing and reach out.”

With IMPD having investigated seven possible fatal hit-and-runs over just the last couple of weeks, Cordero said she also has a word of caution for drivers everywhere.

“I would just encourage everybody, common sense, to be careful,” she said, “and be aware.”

Anyone with information on any hit-and-run case in Indianapolis is being asked by authorities to contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.