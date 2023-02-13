GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police made an arrest Monday after a stolen wallet led to a shooting in Greenwood.

Authorities said a male stole a woman’s wallet at the Dollar General store on Madison Avenue. When her boyfriend ran after him, the suspect turned and fired shots at the boyfriend, said police. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect then ran into an apartment complex. An Indiana State Police helicopter was used to search for him. Police said officers found the suspect after apartment residents pointed them to his location.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.