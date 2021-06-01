Greenwood man arrested in Memorial Day shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind.– A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in Greenwood.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Alice Lane around 10:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

Investigators say a man was shot in the chest by a neighbor over “an ongoing civil matter.” The victim was transported to the hospital by a relative. That vehicle was intercepted by Greenwood police and an ambulance to complete the transport.

Police said the victim is in “stable” condition.

The suspect, 21-year-old Xavier Arnold of Greenwood, was taken into custody at the scene on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.